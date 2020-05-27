TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

