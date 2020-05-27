TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 290,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 230,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 98,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 103,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. 363,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

