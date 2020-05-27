TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,504. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,746 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

