TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 156 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. 4,709,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,463. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.