TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 624 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 64,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,338,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 178.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 771,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,315.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,799,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

