TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $129.77. The company had a trading volume of 333,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.