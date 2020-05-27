TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 4,190,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

