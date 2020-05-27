TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $191.95. 5,289,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

