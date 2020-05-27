TCTC Holdings LLC Has $17.09 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. 5,801,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,751. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

