TCTC Holdings LLC Has $22.41 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,679,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

