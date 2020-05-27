TCTC Holdings LLC Has $35.59 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 1,079,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

