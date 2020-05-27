TCTC Holdings LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.04. 1,776,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,387. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

