TCTC Holdings LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

LOW stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

