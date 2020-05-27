TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. 1,913,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

