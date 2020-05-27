TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. 1,114,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

