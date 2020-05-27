TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 3,969,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,400. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

