TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 1,384,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

