TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

