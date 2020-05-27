TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 358 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 2,043,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,019. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

