TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 471 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,415,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

