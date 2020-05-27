TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $44,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.