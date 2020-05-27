TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,730,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,439. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

