TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,923. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. 2,495,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,664. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

