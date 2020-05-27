TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 521,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,934. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

