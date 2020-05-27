Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 52,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 114,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

