Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82,709.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $82,709.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.03837270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.