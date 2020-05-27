Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 174,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

