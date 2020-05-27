The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million.

RUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 4,402,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,410. The Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $66,510.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $45,161.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,387.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,004 shares of company stock worth $1,148,144 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

