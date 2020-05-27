THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $14,050.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.