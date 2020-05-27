Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 260 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $19,481.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,023.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 80,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

