Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $255,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

