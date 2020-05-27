THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Tops $16.30 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $16.30 million and $172,043.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02037522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

