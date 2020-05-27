ThoreNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $1,980.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00012007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02037522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

