Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 58.1% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $281,265.27 and approximately $3,144.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03800913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.