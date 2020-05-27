Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.72, approximately 180,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 286,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $147.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166 over the last three months. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 118,267 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

