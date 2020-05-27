TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

TSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSU traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,619. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.04.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

