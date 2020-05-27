TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $521,006.38 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $521,006.38 and approximately $2,719.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00057913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00357121 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012789 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

