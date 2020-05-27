Trac Pham Sells 33,758 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

