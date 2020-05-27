Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.92-3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.43.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

