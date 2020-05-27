TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Trading 5.8% Higher

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $410.46 and last traded at $403.06, 1,024,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 755,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 372,428 shares of company stock worth $158,749,047. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after buying an additional 109,024 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,452,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

