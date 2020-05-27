Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.23, 399,346 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 346,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.