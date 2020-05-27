TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $13.20 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.48 or 0.03770091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010947 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

