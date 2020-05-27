Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $32,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,798,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,553,644.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $7,283.13.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,074. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

