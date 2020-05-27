U Network Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $321,328.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

