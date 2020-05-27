Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.09, 101,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 140,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Insiders have bought 29,365 shares of company stock worth $365,186 in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after buying an additional 109,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

