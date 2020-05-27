Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $178.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific’s cost-cutting measures are aiding its bottom line. Consistent improvement in operating ratio is also encouraging. The company’s ability to generate free cash flow is also a positive. Since November 2017, the company has raised quarterly dividend payout five times. Union Pacific’s efforts to promote safety and enhance productivity are also noteworthy. However, coronavirus-induced disruptions are weighing on the company’s operations. The impact is likely to be greater in the second quarter with volumes expected to plunge roughly 25%. Union Pacific withdrew its 2020 guidance with respect to operating ratio, headcount, volumes and buybacks due to the coronavirus-related uncertainty. Shares of the company have declined more than 5% mainly due to the coronavirus-related headwinds. High debt levels are an added woe.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.03. 309,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,189. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

