United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Purchases $22,125.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Brad Martz bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $22,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on UIHC. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Insurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United Insurance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 167,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

