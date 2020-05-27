UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

