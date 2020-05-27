UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.55. The company had a trading volume of 601,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.