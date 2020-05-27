University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. Has $42.30 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 21.5% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 10,270,655 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.